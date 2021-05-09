pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Tops $15.13 on Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $15.13 or 0.00025432 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $142,766.83 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars.

