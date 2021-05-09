Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 369,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,136. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

