Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

