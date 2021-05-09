PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $764,727.92 and approximately $47.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 164.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,818.77 or 0.99908620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00701168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $771.06 or 0.01309704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.00374382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00248124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005715 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

