QASH (QASH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $573,677.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. QASH has a market cap of $38.65 million and $573,677.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.