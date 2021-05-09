Qitmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $254.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,387.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.22 or 0.06761403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.75 or 0.02313653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00628154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00203787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.00814922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.59 or 0.00607436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.06 or 0.00508931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

PMEER is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 186,153,130 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

