Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.77 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.59 or 0.00044526 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $2.77 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,385,637 coins and its circulating supply is 98,351,834 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

