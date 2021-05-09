QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 153,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.85. 6,893,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

