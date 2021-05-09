Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.28.

Several research firms have commented on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of XM stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

