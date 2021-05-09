Quant Price Tops $39.15 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $472.63 million and $4.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.15 or 0.00066611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002914 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.23 or 0.00680991 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

