QuickSwap Price Hits $885.56 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $885.56 or 0.01534970 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $141.47 million and $4.57 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

