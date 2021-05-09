QunQun Price Hits $0.0160 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 127.5% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

