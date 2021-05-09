RAI Finance Market Cap Hits $52.82 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $52.82 million and $4.95 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

