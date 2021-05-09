Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0370

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $452,068.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00250696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $701.79 or 0.01186988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00768686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,215.59 or 1.00156087 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

