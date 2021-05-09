Rally Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Rally has a total market cap of $151.11 million and $13.45 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

