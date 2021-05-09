Rapids Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 47% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 140,418.4% higher against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $10,073.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

