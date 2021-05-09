RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $209.10 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $209.10 million and $1.24 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.