Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Head to Head Analysis

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and CyrusOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $229.92 million 3.42 $72.97 million $1.54 9.38 CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.75 $41.40 million $3.63 19.30

Ready Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ready Capital and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00 CyrusOne 1 6 6 0 2.38

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.96, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $82.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 14.86% 11.15% 1.73% CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ready Capital pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CyrusOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ready Capital beats CyrusOne on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

