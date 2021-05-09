Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. 687,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,792. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

