Refereum Trading 15% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Refereum has a total market cap of $85.19 million and $50,467.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

