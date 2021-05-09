Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.