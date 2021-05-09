Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $857.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.13 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.