Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 222,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

