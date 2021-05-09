Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

