Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $772,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

