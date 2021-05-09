Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 8,967 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.05 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

