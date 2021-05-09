Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

