renDOGE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

