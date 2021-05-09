Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $143.14 million and $2.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00790382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.67 or 0.09165140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

