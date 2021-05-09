Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0951 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $114.12 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00088781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.61 or 0.00797658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.78 or 0.09242933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.