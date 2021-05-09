REVV (REVV) Market Cap Hits $69.45 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $69.45 million and $5.34 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.40 or 0.09045409 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

