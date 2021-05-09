Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $32.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.00. 16,761,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

