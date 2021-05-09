Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

