Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 727,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,518. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

