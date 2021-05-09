Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

