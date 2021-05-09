RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.21 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $241.90 million and $6.21 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars.

