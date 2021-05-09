RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $56,247.69 or 0.97618229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005008 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

