Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,019. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

