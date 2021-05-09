SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0196 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $405,789.14 and $100.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029741 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004719 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003571 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,742,311 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.