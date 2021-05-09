SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $343,800.28 and approximately $272.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025976 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003809 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,738,286 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

