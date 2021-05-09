Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

