Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 2,326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

