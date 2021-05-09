Scala Reaches One Day Volume of $153,582.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Scala has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $23.67 million and $153,582.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,842,489,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,042,489,079 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

