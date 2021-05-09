Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $291.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

