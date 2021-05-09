Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 2,930 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

