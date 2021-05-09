Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

