Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

