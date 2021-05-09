Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $375.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

