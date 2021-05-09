Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

