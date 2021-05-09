Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

